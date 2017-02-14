× Multiple cars catch fire in Disneyland’s Mickey and Friends parking structure

ANAHEIM, Calif. – More than eight cars were damaged after a fire broke out at a Disneyland parking lot Monday evening in Anaheim, California.

The blaze was in the Mickey & Friends structure, Sgt. Daron Wyatt of Anaheim Fire and Rescue told KTLA. It was extinguished around 5:30 p.m., about an hour after flames were first reported, the Anaheim Police Department said on Twitter.

Update: 8 cars with major damage and few with minor damage. 7 minor smoke inhalation with 4 transported. Allowing people in now to get cars pic.twitter.com/BEDsntf08w — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) February 14, 2017

Eight cars suffered major damage, with four of those completely destroyed, officers said. A few more reportedly had minor damage.

Initial damage was estimated to be around $180,000, authorities said.

Came to Disney and its LIT 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fyTBQKf1wZ — ||B||C|| (@__Brayan7) February 14, 2017

Seven people were treated for signs of excessive smoke inhalation and four were transported to a nearby hospital, firefighters said. The lot was evacuated, with park-goers being unable to return to their vehicles until just before 7 p.m.

There's four cars on fire in the Disneyland parking structure pic.twitter.com/c96nL5K47g — Aisha 🖤 (@aishaaagee) February 14, 2017

Videos from the scene show thick black smoke billowing from the structure.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fire, but authorities did not suspect foul play.