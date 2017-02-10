Kellyanne Conway “counseled” after promoting Ivanka Trump’s clothing brand

Kellyanne Conway is at the center of another controversy. The White House advisor may soon be the focus of an ethics investigation after she promoted the president’s daughter’s, Ivanka Trump’s, clothing line on Fox News.

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff. Is what i would tell you. I'm going to ... I hate shopping," she said. "I'm going to get some for myself today. It's a wonderful line. I own some of it. I fully... I'm going to give it a free commercial here, go buy it today everybody. You can find it online."

Her comments come after president trump attacked Nordstrom department stores for dropping his daughter's clothing line.

Some lawmakers are considering Conway's comments to be a violation of the government ethics code.

Federal law states that government employees can not use their positions to endorse products or services for the private gain of friends or relatives.

Different agencies impose different penalties for employees that use public office for their private gain. That could include anything from a five-day suspension to removal from office.

During a press conference, white house press secretary, sean spicer, said that conway was "counseled" after yesterday's interview.