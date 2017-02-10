Adopt A Pet: As Loving As Baxter!

Our favorite segment of the week Mums and Mutts and this week we introduce you to Baxter!

Meet Baxter! He is two years old and has limited feeling in his back legs while in a wheelchair. Baxter absolutely loves life and the happiest dog you will ever meet. He loves to go on walks in his wheelchair but also loves to curl up and cuddle with loved ones. Baxter is fixed, up to date on shots, and great with children and other dogs.

For more information on adopting Baxter or other great pets up, head over to Morris Animal Refuge for more information.

