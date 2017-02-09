Snow blankets the Philadelphia area; Leads to hundreds of school closures and traffic delays

Posted 10:45 AM, February 9, 2017, by , Updated at 10:44AM, February 9, 2017

Several inches of snow fell throughout the Philadelphia and New Jersey areas.

Officials are asking drivers to stay off the road as much as possible.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said New Jersey state offices are closed for non-essential employees. Essential employees should report to work on their normal schedule. Hundreds of school districts are closed too.

New Jersey Transit will operate regular service, but will advise customers of any disruptions or delays as the storm unfolds.

PATCO will also operate on a delayed snow schedule. All of their trains will run at slower speeds, so you should allow extra time to reach your destination.

Delays and cancellations should also be expected at area airports.

