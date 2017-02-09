It’s National Pizza Day! Here’s where to score the best deals on a pie

Thursday is National Pizza Day! Whether it’s thin crust, stuff crust, deep dish, Chicago style or New York style – you can’t argue that this dish is a fan favorite of Americans coast to coast.

Over 4 billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. each year – and pizzerias make up about 20% of all American restaurants!

No one really knows how February 9 came to be “National Pizza Day.” (Honestly, who the hell comes up with all these alternative holidays anyway?!) But we don’t care. It’s pizza; and we’ll take any excuse we can find to eat more of it.

To celebrate, some of the top brands across America are offering really awesome deals. Below are some of the top deals from major pizza chains.

(Check social media for even MORE deals from locally owned pizzerias in your city.)

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is partnering with Amazon all week. If you order your pizza through Amazon Echo, Tap, Fire TV and Fire tablets, you’ll get 30% off your entire order. If you don’t have any of these products, don’t worry. You can still get a medium 3-topping pizza for just $6.

Papa John’s

All month long you can get 40% off ALL regular-priced pizzas!

Dominos

Dominos isn’t doing anything specific for “National Pizza Day.” (Lame.) Here’s what they told us:

“All of the offers you see on Dominos.com will be valid tomorrow – choose two for $5.99 each, medium 2 topping pan pizzas for $8.99, large 3 topping carry out $7.99. None of them are specific to national pizza day. They are the current national offers.”

Hungry Howie’s

Offering a large pizza with up to three toppings for $7.99.

Chuck E. Cheese’s

Chuck E Cheese is offering a $2 discount off any large pizza with this printable coupon

Papa Murphy’s

Get a large all meat pizza for just $9.

Cici’s Pizza

The dine-in pizza chain says they’ve encouraged their franchisees to offer a deal of all you can eat pizza, pasta and desserts “for $5 and change.”

Marco’s

Offering $3 off orders over $15 and $5 off orders over $20.