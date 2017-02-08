Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie regains consciousness after crash: report

KENTWOOD, La. — The daughter of actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears is awake and recovering after an all-terrain vehicle accident Sunday, according to a statement obtained by People magazine.

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, Feb. 7,” the hospital said in a statement from a Spears family representative. “She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.”

A spokesperson for the Spears family also said that 8-year-old Maddie was taken off of her ventilator and was receiving oxygen. Doctors believe she has not suffered any brain damage, but she continues to be closely monitored.

The accident happened at the Spears family home in Kentwood, Louisiana, around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to People, 8-year-old Maddie was driving the off-road vehicle when she took a hard right to avoid a drainage ditch, sending the ATV into a pond.

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜 pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

Maddie, who is Britney Spears’ niece, was reportedly submerged under water as family members desperately tried to free her from the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting, but were unsuccessful.

“Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters,” the report said.

On Monday, Britney Spears asked her fans to pray for Maddie.

She tweeted, “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece.”

Then on Tuesday, Maddie’s stepfather, Jamie Watson, said on Instagram that she was “doing better and better.”