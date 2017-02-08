10-year-old Muslim girl from NJ launches her own line of hijabs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ - A young Muslim girl from Burlington County New Jersey wants teens and tweens to feel comfortable wearing the traditional Muslim headscarf known as a hijab – so she decided to make her own colorful line of them.

Ameenah Muhammad Diggins says she was thrilled when her 10-year-old daughter, Amaya, expressed interest in wearing a hijab full time earlier this year.

Ameenah explained, “So it's just like a symbol of women who believe. I said, ‘Great! and I wanted to encourage her so I thought I would go ahead and buy some and order a couple things and ship them out.”

But once Amaya tried them on, she had one small problem…

“They were ugly,” explained Amaya.

Amaya says the hijab her mom ordered was uncomfortable and the colors didn’t feel young. “They were all too big and it was like huge. I didn't like the colors but I tried to be nice and say I liked them but I really don't like them at all.”

Amaya had an idea to fix her problem; she would make them tight fitting and colorful.

“Now they're the right size and they're not that big and they're really pretty!”

Just this week, Amaya and her mom launched Hijabi Fits.

With several bright colors and sizes for young girls, they’ve already received interest and orders from overseas and around the country.

Ameenah said, “When she came to me, that's immediately when I felt that we could help girls feel empowered in their sense of Islamic identity - that they could feel happy to have a brand that creates a space for them to be comfortable in their identity.”

Amaya and her mom hope to have the first colorful batch of hijabs shipped by March.