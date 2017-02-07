Police investigate stolen Kobe Bryant memorabilia at star’s alma mater

Police are investigating a break in that happened at Lower Merion High School over the weekend. They’re trying to find the suspect who stole memorabilia related to former NBA superstar, Kobe Bryant.

The burglary was discovered Sunday night here at the basketball legend's old high school. Police are reviewing surveillance video, but they have not released a description of the suspect.

The items were stolen from the Kobe Bryant shrine which is located outside the Bryant Gymnasium. Police said thieves busted the locks and took everything inside.

As seen last night on Action News at 10, on PHL-17, the shrine contained memorabilia from Bryant's high school career.

Some of that includes a 1996 state championship trophy, a net from one of his games, a signed replica of his high school jersey. Faculty and students said they're shocked that anyone could do this because the items do not carry substantial monetary value.

"It's craziness to think that this would happen. Nobody was expecting it, I thought it was a joke at first because it's so extreme," said Marli Weisman, who is a student.

Kobe Bryant has reached out to the school offering to help any way he can. Police are asking everyone to be on the lookout for items, especially online.