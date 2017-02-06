Valentine’s Day Gifts That Give Back

Looking to go beyond roses and chocolates? Tech Expert Jennifer Jolly has some ideas.

"Well we have to start with the classic flowers. These are a perennial favorite and the latest tech makes it easier than ever to pick out a really unique bouquet. Hassle free from a site like ftd.com, you know online makes it so simple and straightforward too. Each of these bouquets are artisan design arrangements. They come right from your local florists, hand-crafted and hand-delivered. You just can't go wrong with these.

For gadget lovers, give them something to protect what they love like an OtterBox, gorgeous case from the Symmetry Series. These cases offer the protection you need with the style you want in great colors including the all new metallics.

Now, the magic jigsaw puzzle app creates a cute, customizable gift with a techy twist. You can create and share your very own digital Valentine's Day puzzle with the app or you can explore 20,000 other puzzles including 30 romantic ones that you can unlock just by searching 'vday'.

For a romantic and practical gift, lets take it to the bedroom where nine out of 10 couples disagree on the firmness of a mattress. For those couples or for one to the other, you can give the gift of a Sleep Number Bed. It lets you both get what you want and need, which as all married couples know, is just a good night of sleep. You can adjust each side for comfort, firmness and support and even track your sleep so you can both sleep comfortably throughout the night.

For the guys in your life, go to the website called touchofmodern.com. This is especially great for men who already have everything. It features lifestyle products, fashion accessories, and gadgets that you simply cannot find anywhere else.

And finally, to really get the kids involved this year take a look at these interactive designs from Minted. They have clever and engaging classroom Valentines, sure to be a hit. Also, the site has customizable art gifts created by some of the best emerging artists in the world. I also love the one of a kind Valentines photo cards, you can browse all of this online at minted.com.

For more information, go to thunknews.com/love."