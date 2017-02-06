LEGOLAND Opens New Attraction

Legoland Florida’s newest attraction Lego Ninjago world is officially open! We got the details on what its all about.

LEGOLAND in Florida just opened their newest attraction LEGO NINJAGO The Ride and can make for a great vacation for the whole family. Joining me now is 13-year-old Grace LEGOLAND's kid reporter and Tara Settembre, family travel expert. Good morning ladies, tell me about LEGOLAND.

"Hi, so some of the new things going on in LEGOLAND right now is that they just came out with a new NINJAGO World ride, which is a 40-ride where you fight off the bad guys using your ninja skills. And they also are opening a new retreat called LEGOLAND Beach Retreat which is made up of 83 bungalows that are very colorful and affordable and there's little play sets for your kids and a huge pool which I'm very excited about."

"And parents can watch the kids play right from the porch. It's great for families"

"So Grace, what is it like to be LEGOLAND's kid reporter?"

"My favorite thing about being a kid reporter is that I get try out things like the beach retreat and NINJAGO The Ride before anybody else."

"And Tara, you're a mom yourself. What are some tips you can offer for some families traveling?"

"I always look for savings, and if you go to LEGOLAND.com/florida and sign up for their monthly newsletter you can get the latest promotions like kids go free to the park when staying at the hotel."