Dozens of SEPTA cars removed from Market-Frankford Line; Commuters should expect delays

Dozens of rail cars are being pulled from the Market-Frankford line after cracks were found in some of them. Officials are warning that could mean delays and overcrowded trains.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting Monday, 30 to 40 cars are being removed from the line while crews work to fix those cars and that may lead to some delays this morning.

Those cracks were discovered on two cars over the weekend. The cracks were found in the body bolster or support beam. According to experts, it's one of the most vital parts of the car because it keeps the wheels attached to the body and the track.

Because of that, they removed up to 40 cars because they bore similar issues. Those 40 are being removed is down from 140 cars needed during peak hours.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened. Last summer, a structural defect caused SEPTA to pull one-third of the regional rail fleet.

They plan to have additional buses to help supplement the shortage of rail cars.

SEPTA said it's unclear how long those repairs will take but if you take the Market-Frankford El. They said you should give yourself extra time to get back and forth to their destinations.