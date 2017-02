These two lovable kittens are ready to find their forever home!

Meet Cricket and Little Bits! These little babies are only three months old and are currently being raised by their foster mom. They are up to date on all of their shots, microchipped and doing well with their litter training!

Playful, sweet, and fun these two are guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Lets help Cricket and Little bits find their forever homes.

For more information, please visit ACCTPhilly.com