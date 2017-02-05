Philadelphia Auto Show on Weekend Philler

Posted 9:29 AM, February 5, 2017, by

When Weekend Philler caught up with Kevin Mazzucola, Executive Director Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia, he called the Philadelphia Auto Show, "The Garage Mahal."  For those that travel to the 700,000 square foot installation at the Philadelphia Convention Center, this assessment is spot on.  The convention center is turned into a giant showroom with every car in every budget and all the major brands represented, vendors, interactive displays, classic cars, famous cars and truly something for everyone.

