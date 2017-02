Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this clip Weekend Philler got to know the good folks at the Fire & Ice Festival in Mount Holly, NJ. Dog Sledders, Ice Carvers, Glass Blowers, Curlers, tons of Chili Makers and more. The festival is the last weekend in January and well worth the trip.

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host

