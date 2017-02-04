The Cage of Death on Weekend Philler

New Jersey's own Combat Zone Wrestling is home to one of the most violent matches in all of professional wrestling: THE CAGE OF DEATH! We take a look behind the scenes at what goes into building such a structure.
