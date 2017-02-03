Hostage killed in Delaware prison stand off identified; Investigation continues

On Friday, investigators will be back at Delaware’s largest prison to trying and figure out how inmates were able to take control. It lead to a standoff that ended with the death of a corrections officer.

Authorities are gathering evidence and trying to pinpoint the inmates responsible for the uprising.

It left Sergeant Steven Floyd, dead and many people are calling him a hero.

"This is absolutely probably one of the hardest days of my life," said Jeffrey Klopp, who is the president of the Corrections Officers Union.

Authorities and others are remembering 47 year-old Steven Floyd. He was killed during this week's uprising at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. Floyd was honored in a procession yesterday.

"This is a very sad day across the state of Delaware," said Delaware Governor John Carney.

The situation began at 10:30 Wednesday morning when Floyd radioed there was a fight between inmates in Building C. Investigators said his actions may have saved others.

"As the inmates attempted to take over the building, he told others it was a trap and to get out of the building," said Klopp.

Floyd and three workers were taken hostage. When police stormed the building early yesterday morning, he was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead. He was a father of three adult children and was with the department of corrections for 16 years.

"I would like for Steven Floyd to be remembered as great corrections officer as the happily smiling man that he was, as the wonderful father he was, as a husband, as a great corrections officer," said Klopp.

Investigators have not revealed how Floyd died.

A candlelight vigil in his memory has been scheduled for tonight at 6 o'clock at Smyrna Municipal Park.