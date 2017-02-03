Adopt A Pet: As Sweet As Noelle!

Our favorite segment of the week Mums and Mutts and this week we introduce you to Noelle!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Noelle! She is a five year old Beagle/Basset Hound mix and absolutely adorable. This one likes to take it easy, laying around and relaxing is her favorite thing to do so an easy going home would fit her best. She was picked up as a stray around the holidays, which is how she earned her name. She's been in the shelter for too long, so lets help Noelle find her forever home!

For more information on Noelle or other great pets up for adoption, head over to TreeTops Animal Rescue for more information.