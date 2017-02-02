Connected Home Security Tips

We live in a world where everyone is constantly connected. Bruce Snell, Cybersecurity and Privacy Director at Intel Security, shares some tips on how you and your children can stay safe online.

"We're always trying to figure out the best way to keep people safe online. One of the best ways is through proper behavior. So we surveyed about 13,000 people to kind of get an idea of how they're using the internet. You know, and especially those people with kids and how their kids are using. So we found that about 20 % of the people that responded said that their kids spend about three to four hours a day on a connected device. And about 48% of those people said that their kids spend about one to two hours a day. So that's quite a bit of time when you start factoring in all of the other things that kids have to do every day. A lot of their time is being spent online. So it's really important to make sure that you talk to your kids about kind of the sort of things that you want to do online to stay safe. Make sure that you know they're not emailing people or reading emails from people that they don't know. Make sure they're going to websites that aren't necessarily 'dodgy' websites. A lot of that comes out of early behavior and early training. Make sure you're walking your kids through the basic rules of how to stay safe online and how to act online."

Bruce, tell about how it's not just about the children spending so much time online, it's also adults.

"We saw in our survey...the adults, probably about half of them, admitted to spending just as much time online and on their devices as they do talking to the rest of their family. An interesting one is of those people that responded, 36% of them actually were called out by their kids for spending too much time online. Which is counter to what we always see on TV where all of the kids are buried in their devices. We're finding that the adults are just as guilty at that. And so part of that comes into, setting a good example... One of the things I've done around my house is dinner time is very clearly a no-device time. Everybody puts their devices down and so that we can really pay attention to each other and not spend so much time paying attention to things online."