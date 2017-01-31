× President Trump to name Supreme Court Nominee Tonight

Tuesday night, President Trump will announce his pick for the Supreme Court in a televised prime-time announcement from the White House.

The nominee would fill the vacancy left by the death of Antonin Scalia, almost a year ago.

The pick for the seat comes after former president Barack Obama's nomination for Merrick Garland last march went ignored. Republicans bet that they would hold the senate and win the presidency. When that happened, Garland's chances officially came to an end.

"There's a big difference between not approving a supreme court nominee in the middle of a highly contested presidential election, and the beginning of a four-year term," said Senator Mitch McConnell.

Either way, democrats said they will closely examine any nominee.

"Clearly what they did with garland was wrong but we're not playing tit for tat here," said Senator Chuck Schumer. "We want a mainstream nominee because that's the right thing for

america."

The leading finalists on the president's list include...

Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated to the 10th circuit court of appeals in Colorado by George W. Bush.

William Pryor, another bush appointment, to the 11th circuit court of appeals.

Thomas Hardiman of the third circuit court of appeals in Pennsylvania. He serves on same court as trump's sister maryanne.

All three are under the age of 55, which means each could have a long tenure.

Some senate Democrats, still angry that republicans prevented mister Obama from filling the seat, have said they might filibuster the nominee.

President Trump will reveal his name Tuesday night at 8 o'clock.