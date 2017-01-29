× Weekend Philler Episode 15

On this week’s Weekend Philler we feed the homeless with The Sunday Love Project, do some trainspotting with Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show, run some drills at Eagles Academy for Men, get “freezin for a reason” with the Polar Bear Plunge in Wildwood, learn about Flyball the sport for dogs, jam with our friends at Philly Loves Bowie Week, spin some records with Relapse Records in Upper Darby and jump into the wayback machine and check out some vintage PHL17 promos. Wow that’s an action packed half hour!

Here are the clips;

The Sunday Love Project

Greenberg’s Great Train and Toy Show

Eagles Academy for Men

Polar Bear Plunge Wildwood

Flyball for Dogs

Philly Loves Bowie Week

Relapse Records

Vintage Promos

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or PHL17’s Facebook.

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked