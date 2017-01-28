Favorite Relapse Records Artists on Weekend Philler

Posted 11:59 PM, January 28, 2017, by

We asked the staff of Relapse Records who some of their all-time Relapse Records artists were!If you want to check out any of the bands mentioned in the segment, check out their social media pages below:

Nasum
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/NasumBand/

Gruesome
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/gruesomedeathmetal
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/gruesome_death_metal/

The Dillinger Escape Plan
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/dillingerescapeplan/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dillingerescapeplan/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/TDEP_

Gadget
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/GadgetGrindcore/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/gadgetgrindcore/

Coalesce
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Coalesce/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/coalesceox

Ulcerate
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Ulcerate/

If you want to check out Relapse Records on social media, here’s where you can find them.

Relapse Records
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RelapseRecords
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/relapserecords/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RelapseRecords

