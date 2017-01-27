“Hidden Figures” the inspiring box office hit has special connection to New Jersey woman

“Hidden Figures,” nominated for Best Picture, is the amazing untold story of NASA “Computer” and mathematician Katherine Johnson, played by Taraji P. Henson. A hit in the movies and on social media, “Hidden Figures” is inspiring African-American woman and girls everywhere. And, the film has deep roots right here in the Delaware Valley. Johnson’s granddaughter, Laurie Hylick who lives in New Jersey and grew up in Mount Laurel, spoke exclusively to PHL17 about her grandmother’s incredible life and accomplishments as well as the excitement of seeing her life story on the silver screen. Hylick shares her thoughts and some personal and behind the scenes photos of the making of the movie with PHL17 Morning News anchor Jennifer Lewis-Hall. And, talks about how her grandmother excelled in a world of mostly white men as an African-American female and single mother of three little girls.

The film also tells the story of Dorothy Vaughan, played by Octavia Spencer – and Mary Jackson, played by Janelle Monáe. The trio are all incredibly brilliant African-American women, hired to work at NASA in the 1960’s all while facing tremendous odds, discrimination and sexism. Their brain power fueled as the film’s producers say, “one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.” In addition to the 2017 Oscar nomination for Best Picture, Octavia Spencer was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. And, it has a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. The movie is based on a narrative by Margot Shetterly.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s more of PHL17 Morning News anchor Jennifer Lewis-Hall’s interview with Katherine Johnson’s granddaughter, Laurie Hylick.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Slideshow photos courtesy of Granddaughter Laurie Hylick

For more information on "Hidden Figures", click here.