A look at murder rates in Philadelphia after comments made by President Trump

President Donald Trump made a comment about the murder rates in Philadelphia.

He said, " Look at the 30 largest cities. In the last year alone, the murder rate has increased by an estimated 14 percent. Here in Philadelphia, the murder rate has been steady -- I mean just terribly increasing."

Mayor Jim Kenney had some issues with Trump's comments. In a statement he said the President Trump's statement was false and "...an insult to the men and women of the Philadelphia police force - the very same men and women who are working long hours today to ensure his safety."

We took a closer look at the numbers.

According to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 27 murders so far this year in Philadelphia, which is 10 more than this time last year. Overall, trend is that the homicide rate is falling.

Police commissioner Richard Ross sat down with PHL-17 recently to talk about the dramatic drop in the murder rate.

"When you put it in context of where we've been and where we're trying to get to, it's something where you take a brief moment you need to take pause and say okay, they're headed in the right direction," said Ross.

He told us that 2016 was the third lowest year for homicides since 1984.

"Makes you feel like you've had some progress and you've accomplished something," he said.

Ross says there are a number of reasons for that, including an increase in patrols and technology like surveillance cameras that not only help them solve crimes, but serve as a deterrent.

Ross said it's progress but thinks there's still work to be done.

"The numbers aren't low, they're just lower than they were and that's why were not resting on our laws by any stretch of the imagination and we're continuing to work hard and try to find innovative and creative ways to drive down crime which is what we're in the business of doing," he said.

The commissioner told me last year was the lowest year for all violent crime since 1979.