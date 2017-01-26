Wildwood Polar Bear Plunge for Special Olympics on Weekend Philler

The Polar Bear Plunge for the Special Olympics of NJ is one of our favorite events, so we went to Wildwood, NJ to get a behind the scene look.

Special thanks to Heather Andersen of the Special Olympics, John Lynch, Director of Entertainment at the Wildwood Convention Center, Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano, Megan McFarland from Mums and Mutts and of course all our Special Olympic Athletes for making our Weekend Philler spot so fun. Over 1200 people plunged on this day and almost $400,000 was raised for the Special Olympics of NJ.

For me this one is is personal. I have covered this event for years, I know all the faces and seeing them year in and year out is really heartwarming. It's a tailgate, it's a party, it's totally wacky, but it's doing so much good for the Special Olympics as well. We'll see you next year.

Please enjoy some BONUS VIDEOS below.

Please visit the Wildwood, NJ Tourism site for more great events at the Convention Center and Special Olympics of NJ for other events and fundraisers.

VIDEO: John Lynch, Director of Entertainment at the Wildwood Convention Center, Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano



VIDEO: Heather Andersen, President & CEO - ‎Special Olympics New Jersey



By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host

