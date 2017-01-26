Weekend Philler Episode 14

Posted 1:56 PM, January 26, 2017

This week's Weekend Philler featured an out of this world Star Wars collection, the scariest doll of all time courtesy the New Jersey State Museum, the No Pants Subway Ride with Got Laundry, The Perfect Hoagie, Food Is Art Exhibit from Atlantic Cape Community College, Phillies Tree Initiative, Local Juggling Legend Larry Vee and Weekend Game Show with CZW Wrestling.  Wow that's so much TV for a half hour!!

Here are the clips.

If you love "the Philler" let us know!  Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or PHL17's Facebook.

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler?  Glad you asked

