Two years ago Margaux Murphy decided to feed 12 homeless people a hot meal one day. This Sunday she will feed 200 homeless people a hot meal, and she's been doing the same thing every Sunday in between in her The Sunday Love Project charity effort. With the help of volunteers, some that were once in need of her meals and found their way, Margaux delivers meals to both Love Park and Kensington, each and every Sunday.

