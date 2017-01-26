Philly Loves Bowie Week with Robert Drake and Patti Brett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robert Drake is one of the most beloved DJs in Philadelphia. Patti Brett owns and operates "Doobie's" a Philly bar known for its love of David Bowie. Together, with a little help from their friends, they made "Philly Loves Bowie Week" a thing in Philadelphia, not just this year, but every year. We caught up with them to talk more about that process, what Bowie means to them both and to the city of Brotherly Love.

Dozens of events happened all over the city related to and celebrating David Bowie, on the night we visited Doobie's, fans of the singer chalked a mural outside the walls of the popular bar and listened to Bowie tunes, until Patti Brett began to tell a story that, even though I am a huge Bowie fan-- I had never heard before. Turns out Patti was what is called a "Sigma Kid." This may wind up as a longer Weekend Philler piece, but for now, here is Patti explaining what Bowie's Sigma Kids are in a story I found fascinating.

