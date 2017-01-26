Beauty Treatments to Get Through the Winter Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I'm Colleen Campbell with a PHL17 extra. Today were talking about new pick me up beauty treatments to get us through the winter season. Beauty expert Kate DuPonte has more.

The best part of ringing in the New Year is the opportunity to ring in a new you so I brought my top beauty resolutions to make 2017 our most gorgeous year!

If you`re looking for a good eye cream I`ve got the perfect find for you. Isdinceutics K-OX Eyes is a complete eye-contouring cream that helps reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles, and restores elasticity to the delicate skin under the eyes. This unique cream works to enhance tone and brighten the appearance in the delicate skin under the eyes - it`s the perfect product for showing off the new, rejuvenated-looking you this year! Go onto isdin.com/US to learn more.

After a few months of holiday indulgences and dry winter weather, our skin can use a little pick me up. With all of the treatments available beyond the beauty counter, how do you choose the right skin detox treatment for you? I visit my favorite resource, RealSelf.com to search for procedures, find board certified dermatologists in my area, visit doctor-answered forums about specific treatments and their expected results, and so much more.

For the hair you don`t want, there`s Iluminage Precise Touch. It`s the first and only personalized at-home permanent hair removal device that`s FDA cleared for all skin tones and clinically proven for the widest range of hair colors. It uses patented Elos technology combined with Intense Pulsed Light and Radio Frequency energy to target and disable hair follicles. Use once per week for 7 treatments over a period of 6 week to get permanent results.

Exfoliating all the dead, dry skin cells this time of year is so important and Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 expertly exfoliates skin with a 25% blend of Alpha and Poly Hydroxy Acids to remove dead, dull surface layers to reveal a more radiant, smooth and even complexion. With twice weekly use, this expertly formulated peel helps diminish appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, smooth skin texture, improve clarity and brightness, refine pore size and gives skin an overall healthy glow - perfect for this winter weather!

Shopping for beauty products online is so convenient but can be a bit tricky at times, especially if we can`t always see products in person. I discovered a resource called ShopRunner, where you get free unlimited 2 day shipping and free return shipping at more than 140 stores online. So if you`re not loving the new lip color you can send it back for free! You can start with a 30-day free trial or if you're an American Express cardholder, your membership will be free.

Lastly, do you love designer fashion and have a few pieces you never wear anymore just sitting in your closet? One solution I found is HauteTrader. This new site allows you to trade designer items for something you really want. The site has gorgeous clothing, shoes and handbags from luxury brands like Gucci, Christian Dior, Diane Von Furstenberg and others. For more information visit HauteTrader.com.

There you have it, ways to feel your best in 2017."