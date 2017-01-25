Large Sinkhole Opens in Cheltenham Township

Posted 10:32 AM, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 10:30AM, January 25, 2017
Wednesday morning, crews were on the scene of a large sinkhole at the 700 block of Brooke Road in Cheltenham Township.

The sinkhole covers a good portion of the front yard of a home and part of Brooke Road. Crews on the scene said it's about 40 by 40 feet in size.

A white pickup truck is partially submerged in the sinkhole. No injuries were reported.

Crews have been working to shut off gas and water lines on the street as a safety measure.

Brooke Road between Argyle Road and Chelfield Road are closed. Drivers can expect delays.

The cause of the sinkhole has yet to be determined.

