Sticking to New Year Fitness Resolutions

How are you doing with your “new year, new me” goals? Sticking to them can be tough, especially when it comes to switching from those holiday meals to healthier snacks. Celebrity trainer Adam Rosante shares his tips for staying full and focused throughout the day.

"By February, at least sixty-four precent of people give up on their new year resolutions, thats according to that statistic brain research institute. So what causes people to give up so easily? Perhaps it's the temptation of eating unhealthy snacks at work or at home.

The conference room cookie tray...pure protein bars are perfect for it.'

Celebrity trainer Adam Rosante suggests swapping out the junk foods with an option that is packed with protein but still as tasty.

'Pure Protein bars have high protein content...fuller longer...very little sugar.'

And his top tip for making life style changes stick...

'Always set yourself up for success...you want to prioritize nutrition...when life derails us.'

