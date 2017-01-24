Severe winds cause damage and leads to death in North Philadelphia

The high winds caused many problems across the area.

The incident happened on the property of an auto dealer here near 4300 block of Old York Road around 1 o'clock yesterday.

Police said the high winds brought down a car lot sign from a nearby row home. The sign pinned a man against a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his identity.

In Center City, a chunk of an arts mural on the Hahnemann University Hospital building fell on two parked cars at broad and race streets. No one was hurt and the building itself was not damaged.

Part of the sidewalk remained closed on Tuesday morning as crews assess the damage.

The weather caused several delays to public transportation.

Amtrak and New Jersey Transit both had to suspend part of their services after winds brought down power lines.

This morning, services have resumed but officials said the trains will be traveling at reduced speeds so commuters could still experience delays.

There are also detours on some local roads because of downed tree limbs.