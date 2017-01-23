Watch as Combat Zone Wrestling's Frankie Pickard and Jimmy Lloyd compete in a game of wrestling trivia in the show within the show: The Weekend Game Show!
Weekend Game Show: CZW Edition on Weekend Philler
-
Weekend Philler’s Weekend Game Show with Eastern State Penitentiary
-
Weekend Philler Episode 7 Halloween Spooktacular
-
Damien’s Video Game Collection on Weekend Philler
-
What is Weekend Philler on PHL17?
-
5 Best Shows in Weekend Philler History
-
-
The Five Worst Shows PHL17 has ever aired from PHL17’s Weekend Philler
-
Weekend Philler Episode 9
-
Weekend Philler Episode 10
-
Guitar Show with Weekend Philler
-
Star Wars Collection on Weekend Philler
-
-
Weekend Philler Episode 11
-
Weekend Philler Episode 6
-
Weekend Philler Christmas Spectacular Episode 2.0