The Amazing Larry Vee

THE PHILLY JUGGLERS' CLUB, PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Meet Larry Vee, an expert when it comes to juggling, unicycling, hula-hooping, balancing and ring spinning... all at the same time. It wouldn't be a stretch to declare Larry as one of Philadelphia's greatest (and most creative) multitaskers. This local juggling legend is widely recognized by jugglers across the nation, has competed and won awards in IJA (International Jugglers Association) competitions and has even performed on national television shows such as The Late Show With David Letterman (2003) and The Mike Douglas Show. His impressive juggling tricks and feats of balance never cease to impress his audiences. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Larry has been juggling and unicycling since he was 13 years old and you can still hire him to perform at your event today.

We had the chance to catch up with Larry during a practice session with the Philly Jugglers! His advice to young jugglers and unicyclists just starting out? "Practice, practice, practice."

If you're interested in learning how to juggle or how to ride a unicycle you can check out the juggling club for yourself! The Philly Jugglers' Club meets every Monday night from 8-10PM at Lloyd Hall on Boathouse Row.