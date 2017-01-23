IN FOCUS: Non-profits Making a Difference For Women and Their Families

On “In Focus” with host Jennifer Lewis-Hall, we focus on three of the many non-profits in the Delaware Valley making a difference for women and their families. Although these organizations have similar missions, they are helping in different ways.

First we shine a spotlight on “Unite For Her.” The nonprofit helps women diagnosed with breast cancer through their wellness programs. Sue Weldon who founded the organization in 2009 after being diagnosed with breast cancer is our first guest along with Gillian Armstrong who is a client and received a breast cancer diagnosis in November of 2014.

The second enterprise joining us uses clothing and professional development to empower those who are unemployed and looking for work in our area. Career Wardrobe’s executive director, Sheri Cole is with us along with a former client-turned-volunteer, Andrea Blassingame.

And, lastly on this edition of In Focus, giving kids a healthy start. Sherolde Smith, Program Services Manager for Camden Healthy Start joins us to talk about the program that has provided more than 10,000 diapers so far to low income families. She along with Ashley Torres a community health worker and former client of Camden Healthy Start share why the program is so important. CHS is a grant-funded program of the Southern New Jersey Perinatal Cooperative, the state-licensed Maternal and Child Health Consortium for South Jersey. The Cooperative operates 20 programs and services in seven counties across the South Jersey region. “In Focus” is broadcast Saturdays at 6:30 AM on PHL17.