Bridge closure to cause delays for drivers along the PA Turnpike

Posted 9:50 AM, January 23, 2017, by , Updated at 09:48AM, January 23, 2017
There’s a travel advisory this morning for all Delaware river crossings in Bucks and Mercer counties.

It's all because of a closure of the Delaware River Toll Bridge on Interstate 276. It connects Bristol Township, Pennsylvania with Burlington Township in New Jersey.

More than 42,000 drivers travel over the bridge every day so this closure is sure to cause some headaches.

The fracture is on the Pennsylvania side of the bridge below the riding surface in the westbound right lane. The break is in a 14-inch steel truss or I-beam.

Crews spent the weekend adding new plates to try and temporarily stabilize the fractured truss.

Officials blamed the fracture on changing weather conditions.

They are analyzing the impact the fracture could have on the structure so they can figure out how to permanently repair the bridge.

In the meantime, that travel advisory applies to five crossings serving Mercer and Bucks counties.

That includes the Trenton-Morrisville Route One Bridge, the Scudder Falls Bridge on Interstate 95, and the eastbound lanes of the Lower Trenton Bridge, the Calhoun street bridge, and the Washington Crossing Bridge.

Officials are asking for drivers to be patient and allow extra time to reach their destinations. The closure will be in effect for at least the next two weeks.

 

