Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When Weekend Philler began our "Show Us Your Stuff" segment, we were hoping to hear from people with collections like this one. If you have a collection this awesome, we'd love to feature you on Weekend Philler!

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @tonyromeo or send me an email. As always, thanks for the tip!