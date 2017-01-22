No Pants Subway Ride on Weekend Philler

Posted 9:40 AM, January 22, 2017

PHILADELPHIA — When Ray Wall, owner of “Got Laundry” decided to take over the Philadelphia No Pants Subway Ride, he decided to give the event both a Philly feel and a purpose.

While the event is still a ton of fun, it's now connected to a charitable effort to raise awareness and clothes for the homeless.  It's also a little less anonymous than it had been previously.  Now the event is an afternoon of laughs, smiles and hopefully "getting people out of their comfort zone" as Wall says.

The No Pants Subway ride takes place every January and you can get involved by following Got Laundry on Facebook.

 

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host
