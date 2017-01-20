USRA Racing Champion Talks Depression And Addiction

United States Racing Association champion Justin Peck opens up about his struggle with depression and addiction.

Peck recently published a book entitled "Bulletproof."

"The title basically comes from a nickname that I've had for quite some time. I've been able to overcome a lot of crashes on dirt bikes and in race cars. At one point I had a gun and put it to my head and pulled the trigger and it didn't work so I kind of figured the name stuck."

What have you learned from your experiences?

"The experiences in life for me that I've learned is it's always progression. It's always moving forward in life. It's always believing in your abilities and if you can learn from your abilities and understand that you can always be better than you were yesterday everything will happen. Things will always find a way to be better."

And for you, when did you realize that enough is enough?

"It was sixteen years ago when I actually took the pistol and put it to my head. I realized at that time that I had a purpose in life. It wasn't my time to go so at that point I became a mental health advocate and I've tried to be that ever since then."

Can you talk more about suicide prevention?

"My biggest thing for people is trying to explain to them that if they can just talk about their experiences, talk about the emotion and feeling that they have they'll be surprised about the people around them that have the same thing. So as long as you talk about it and get help for the feeling and emotion that you're having things will work out for you."

Justin where can our viewers go if they want more information on purchasing your book?

"They can go to justinpeck.com and we have several versions of it from hardbound to any book."

Very inspirational Justin. Thank you so much for joining me this morning.