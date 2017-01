Our latest furry friend is ready for his forever home!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet General! He's 10 years old and incredibly sweet and loving. General lives a slower lifestyle and loves to cuddle and sit on laps. He's great with kids, dogs and cats and is all up to date on his shots. General has a wonderful temperament and is house-trained. He'd do great in a number of homes because he's very adaptable.

Remember to tune in every Friday to meet our adorable adoptable pets!