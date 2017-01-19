Kitchen Renovations Made Easy

If you’re trying to tackle a kitchen renovation, LG Studio has some good news for you.

Kitchen renovations are a big business-- a 31 billion dollar one to be exact according to the National Kitchen And Bath Association.

"To think about the amount of time you spend in your kitchen, it really truly is the heart of the home. And so for a consumer, that's really probably where they're going to invest the highest dollar amount," said KBIS's Brian Pagel.

But it can also be a daunting process for a home owner. Where to start?

We caught up with interior designer Nate Berkus at the destination for kitchen design KBIS, the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, to find out and learn more about the new black and stainless steal appliance series he helped design as artistic adviser to LG Studio.

"My favorite feature in the entire range of all of LG Studio appliances is the insta-view fridge. Two knocks and within the door in door feature it illuminates everything you need to see. What's great about that is that it keeps everything in the forefront. It's saving you time, it's saving you money. And of course it's saving energy which is really fantastic as well.

The point is you're investing in beautifully made appliances - you want them to also look beautiful. I see it being used with taupes and grays, and bronzes, and brasses, and coppers. The more richness that you bring - the warmth that you bring to the kitchen, the warmer you're going to feel in it," said Berkus.

The brand announced other must-haves to this built in line too. Such as induction cook top and new range hoods.

"One thing I'm really excited about is that there is a virtual designing tool on the lgstudio.com, which has been wonderful for me to actually show people how to incorporate finishes with the black stainless steal. But anybody can log onto the website and they can toy with all of the design elements necessary to create a kitchen.

So you can get your friends involved on Facebook and say 'What do you think of this?' I just finished using the virtual design tool on lgstudio.com. This is what I think I'm about to write a check for. Who likes it? Who doesn't?'"

Go to lgstudio.com to learn more about the new black stainless steal appliances and create your own dream kitchen with the lg-virtual design tool.