And the 2017 Viewers’ Choice Winners are…

Posted 7:53 PM, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 07:52PM, January 19, 2017

mummers-viewers-choice-17

PHL17, home of the Mummers, is excited to announce the winners of the 2017 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade Viewers’ Choice Awards. Winners were chosen by popular vote on PHL17.com.

Congratulations to Woodland String Band for their performance, “Carnival: Premeire de Janeiro” and Satin Slipper for their performance, “Closing Time.”

For photos and videos of the 2017 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade and Fancy Brigade Finale, along with past parades, visit PHL17.com/mummers. Enjoy videos of the winning performances below.

