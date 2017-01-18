× Pulse Nightclub Shooter Wife in Court Wednesday

The wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter will head to court again today to face criminal charges. Her family is claiming she is innocent.

She's facing charges for allegedly helping her husband, Omar Mateen, in the shooting that left 49 people people dead last June.

Salman is facing charges for aiding and abetting her husband's ISIS-inspired act of terrorism.

prosecutors also said she tried to obstruct the investigation into the shooting.

Investigators said she gave conflicting accounts about what she knew about her husbands intentions leading up to the attack and that she was with her husband when he bought the ammunition used in the shooting.

her family says she's innocent.

"I know justice will prevail..It's going to show that she is innocent, said Al Salman, who is her uncle. "Her father passed away, her mother is very sick and she live with her mother and half sibling. Their friend and neighbor look after them because you know they don't have income"

Police recently released these still photos of the crime scene. They were taken by FBI investigators. The photos show bullet riddled walls inside the pulse nightclub and damaged equipment worn by responding officers.

Salman's attorney said that it's "misguided and wrong" to prosecute her because she was coerced by an abusive husband and that she did not know what her husband's intentions.