Food as Art at Atlantic Cape Community College

Atlantic Cape Community College is known for their impressive Academy of Culinary Arts and extremely talented students and staff, both culinary and not. In their “Food as Art” exhibit inside the William Spangler Library – culinary student, Gina Racaniello, tells us about her food-themed assignment that ended up in the exhibit. Her marzipan masterpiece is inspired by the works of Giuseppe Arcimboldo, and it’s completely edible!

Not only will you find art made from food, you will also find food photography, sculptures, and paintings.. all good enough to eat! Food prepared by Atlantic Cape Community College Alum, Deb Pellegrino (Food Network Challenge, '11), is also photographed in the exhibit by Donna Connor - who tells us about working with such food geniuses, as well as her process, and how to turn food into art!

For more information on this scrumptious gallery, check out Atlantic Cape Community College's website.