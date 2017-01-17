2017 Mummers Parade Viewers’ Choice Finalists

Posted 2:32 PM, January 17, 2017, by , Updated at 02:29PM, January 17, 2017

PHL17, home of the Mummers, is gearing up for the 2017 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade Viewers’ Choice Awards Ceremony. The winners will be announced at the ceremony on Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 7 PM to 9 PM at SugarHouse Casino in their new Event Center. The String Bands and Fancy Brigades in the running for the awards are below.

The top 5 String Band Finalists for the Viewers’ Choice Award (in alphabetical order):

    • Hegeman
    • Polish American
    • Quaker City
    • South Philadelphia
    • Woodland

The top 5 Fancy Brigade Finalists for the Viewers’ Choice Award (in alphabetical order):

      • Bill McIntyre’s Shooting Stars
      • Downtowners
      • Golden Crown
      • Satin Slipper
      • South Philly Vikings

In addition to awarding the winning String Band and Fancy Brigade each $1,000, SugarHouse Casino will award $1,000 in a random drawing to three Mummers clubs with members in attendance of the Viewers’ Choice Awards Ceremony.

Be sure to check PHL17.com after the ceremony for the winning String Band and Fancy Brigade of the Viewers’ Choice Awards!

