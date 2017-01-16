Hundreds of people participate in Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service

Hundreds of volunteers are participating in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. One of the project sites was Thankful Baptist Church in North Philadelphia.

Cracks on the walls, missing ceiling tiles and peeling paint are some of the problems dozens of volunteers plan to fix on at the church.

Members spent most of the weekend preparing for event by laying out cleaning supplies and renting a dumpster.

If it weren't for the volunteers, the church said the work could cost them thousands of dollars.

Last MLK day, almost 80 people volunteered on projects at this location. This year, the they're hoping more than 100 show up.

"This day has nothing to do with how smart you are, it has nothing to do with how much you achieve," said Stacy Jackson, who helped organize the event. "It just kindness. It people coming together and remembering martin luther king and wanting to serve, wanting to help one another and i wish it could be everyday."

Work at the church began at 9 a.m. and ran through the early afternoon.