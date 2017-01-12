Staying Healthy in the New Year

Have a resolution to get healthier and stay healthier in the new year? Here are some tips to get you started.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Good morning I'm Colleen Campbell. When it comes to resolutions, making healthy changes for the new year is something we all strive for. Joining me is nutrition adviser Mike Rousell and Monte Morris. Gentlemen, what tips do you have for us today?"

"So one of the first things you need to start doing if you're going to make a resolution is you need to make that decision in your mind to start. To move from inaction, to action in a healthy lifestyle. So with me is Monte Morris - and Monte's become a huge inspiration to me because of all the action he took in his life."

"I had a general low, sort of a low energy feeling, and I went to my doctor and he told me that I had stage two hypertension - which was pretty close to having a heart attack."

"So one of the things that Monte did, one of his first changes after he made that decision to change was he swapped out eating big meals. He used to eat a lot of big meals. He used to eat a lot of fast food. So he swapped out eating these big meals for smaller meals throughout the day, and then smart - kind of more smart strategic snacking. So his snacks contained protein, fat, and fiber. Which are three nutrients that us in nutrition know help with satiety and fullness."

"I spend a lot of time on the road, and so I found myself going through a lot of drive-thrus and eating a lot of fast food. Things like burritos, cheeseburgers... things I could eat behind the wheel. And some of the swaps that I made for foods like that were pistachios that are real easy to take with me. I put them in snack sized bags. Keep them on the passenger seat with me - make trail mix out of it. It's been a really satisfying snack for me and it's really helped a lot."

"So pistachios are a great snack, they're one of my favorite snacks because they contain those three nutrients that I just talked that help with fullness. Protein, fiber, and fat. And if you look at the package that you get in one serving you get 49 nuts - compared to other nuts. So you get a lot more nuts than you would. I have found that as a nutritionist, the more you tell someone that they can eat more, the more they're going to like you. So its a great snack where you get to eat more of it."

"My other swap was I got outside and I started to run and do more exercises and then my body sort of started to crave different things, like water, whole foods. So I spent that time in the evening rather than drinking beer and sitting around, exercising and drinking lots of water, and my body responded really well and I feel great now."