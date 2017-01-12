Philly cyclists want better snow removal for bike lanes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - With more snow on the way, cyclists in the Old City section of Philadelphia say they want better snow removal options for their thin commuting lanes.

John Boyle is the research director for the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and explained how the 5th Street Tunnel's plastic barriers were removed so plow trucks could clear the tunnel; thus creating a more dangerous ride for cyclists. Boyle explained how plowed snow eventually ends up in the bike lane, which rarely gets plowed.

Officials with the Delaware River Port Authority say the plastic bollards will be put back up sometime in March.

However, Boyle, who is also on the Citizens Advisory Board for the Delaware River Port Authority, says he will be exploring options for the DRPA to purchase a small snow plow to use on the bike lane.

Boyle thinks the plow could eventually be used on other bike lanes in the city.