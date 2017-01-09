IN FOCUS: Adoption and Foster Care

On “In Focus” with host Jennifer Lewis-Hall – we focus on adoption and foster care, the various forms of adoption, and the qualifications that are required to adopt.

According to the National Survey of Adoptive Parents, 1.8-million adopted children in the United States – 37% were adopted from foster care, 38% joined their families through private domestic adoptions and 25% were adopted internationally. That in addition to foster care and how tremendously important it is to have children adopted who are older and looking for their forever homes, especially after being in the foster care system for a number of years. Jennifer’s guest include Kristy Galbraith, director of marketing and communications for Adoptions From The Heart as well as her husband David Galbraith. The couple, who has two biological children adopted a baby girl, Regan who is over a year old. They share their story with Jennifer and talk about trans-racial adoption. Camden County Surrogate Michelle Gentek-Mayer speaks extensively about children and the importance of adoption and foster care in her county. Danielle Goodman, Adoptions From The Heart social worker gives detailed information regarding the different types of adoptions. And, this edition of “In Focus” also features members of the Shire Family. Adoptive Parent Therese Shire is joined by her children Carly, 17 and Ben who is 15 on set. Her husband Jim and youngest son Dan who is 13 also joined us in studio. All three of their children are adopted and share their experiences candidly with Jennifer. “In Focus” is broadcast Saturdays at 6:30 AM on PHL17.

