Adopt a Pet: Meet Kitty!

Posted 10:18 AM, January 9, 2017, by , Updated at 09:23AM, January 9, 2017

Meet Kitty! This sweetheart was surrendered to ACCT Philly. She is a very low-key cat, and does well with people. Kitty would do well in a home that has had cats before and knows how to care for them. She is ten years old but has a vivacious personality that would be a wonderful addition to any home.

Leave a Reply

