Willie Nelson shows off Christmas sweater from Snoop Dogg

Posted 11:22 AM, January 5, 2017, by

Knowing Snoop Dog and Willie Nelson are such good friends is fun.

Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg have more than music in common.

Not only are they friends, but they both openly enjoy marijuana.

That’s evident in a tweet that Nelson sent Tuesday night, “Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater.”

The picture posted along with the tweet showed Nelson sporting a red Christmas sweater. The sweater reads, “Smoke weed everyday.”

Instead of a green Christmas tree, there is a large marijuana leaf with a star on top.

